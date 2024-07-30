Cat Hilariously Tries to Catch an Olympic Gymnast as He Spins on the High Bar

@halliekathryn0

Maverick Meow #teamusa #mensgymnastics #paris2024olympics

? original sound – Hallie Kathryn

An adorable black spotted white cat named Maverick Meow, who was watching the 2024 Olympics on television with his human Hallie Kathryn, hilariously attempted to catch a Team USA gymnast who was performing an incredible routine on the high bar.

Before I started filming, the contestant fell so I think he has good reason to believe he can catch them!

@halliekathryn0

Maverick with the GOOOOAAAAAAL! #paris2024olympics #canadasoccer?? #francesoccer

? The Olympic Theme – Paul Brooks

Maverick also helped the women’s football (soccer) team from France score a goal during their match against Canada.

Maverick scored a goal in Canada vs. France.

Another Cat Had the Same Idea

Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

Recent Posts