Cat Hilariously Tries to Catch an Olympic Gymnast as He Spins on the High Bar

An adorable black spotted white cat named Maverick Meow, who was watching the 2024 Olympics on television with his human Hallie Kathryn, hilariously attempted to catch a Team USA gymnast who was performing an incredible routine on the high bar.

Before I started filming, the contestant fell so I think he has good reason to believe he can catch them!

Maverick also helped the women’s football (soccer) team from France score a goal during their match against Canada.

Maverick scored a goal in Canada vs. France.

Another Cat Had the Same Idea