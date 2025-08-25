An Incredibly Detailed Subway Station for Cats

Xing Zhilei, the creative craftsman who previously built a gorgeous mini-house with a working elevator for his pets, made an amazingly detailed subway station for his beloved cats. This incredible build, which is a perfect replication of a subway station in China, includes realistic interiors, automatic doors, working escalators, and a rolling railway. Xing’s cats were very happy to climb on board.

(translated) It’s taken me 4 months to build a subway system for Cat Town But it’s finally open today! Mr. Nice will bring his cat family to be the first passengers

This build was highly requested by Xing’s viewers.

Since I made the Cat House, two years ago, many people have left me messages asking if I could make a subway station for the cats. After thinking about it seriously for a while there were two things I just couldn’t figure out, One is: After the train arrives in the station, How to open the train doors and the platform doors simultaneouslyAnd secondly: How to make a working escalator Earlier this year, I decided to stop thinking about it and just get started

The Build in the Original Chinese

Xing’s Mini-House for Pets