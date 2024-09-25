Thirsty Black Cat Drinks From Shower While Standing on His Human’s Head

A clever black cat named Cezanne found a very convenient way to quench his thirst while spending time with his human Thiago. Whenever Thiago is in the shower, Cezanne will jump to the top and stand on Thiago’s head to drink directly from the shower head. Sometimes Thiago will even literally lend his cat a hand to stand on. Either way neither human nor feline seem to mind the situation.

One day I was showering and I felt someone tapping my on my head. Since then it has become his thing. Now I never take a shower alone.