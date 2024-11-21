Cat Stalks Neighbors Over the Course of Five Years in Order to Convince Them to Adopt Him

A big fluffy tuxedo cat originally named Alan was so enthralled by new neighbors Jen and her partner that he ventured into their yard and looked into their windows every chance he got over the course of five years. They weren’t thrilled. Jen had allergies and didn’t want to get too close. After a while, however, Jen relented they became pals.

Alan actually had a family who let him outdoors whenever he wanted, and were happy that Alan found new friends, but when the pandemic hit, the family asked if they could adopt him. Alan’s name is now Dudley and the rest is history.

Around 2019, we decided to write his owners a letter. It said that, although we totally respect that he is their cat, if there was any time when they wanted to re-home him that we would love to take him. They responded with a lovely message to say that he would remain with them but they were very happy for us to continue our special friendship. Fast forward to March 2020, and I received another text, completely out of the blue: their circumstances were changing and they asked if we would like to adopt him!