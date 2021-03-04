Little Black Cat Sounds Like a Stalling Engine

A little black cat named Shorty of the feline duo Shorty and Cody sat inside her beloved cardboard box and made adorable revving noises that made her sound like a stalling engine trying to start while her beloved human Rob played a bit of peek-a-boo with her.

Shorty usually does her little “hi” activation sound when I walk by and see her in her box, er, I mean, Her Royal Meowjesty’s Secret Fortress. But here she does it in succession when I was playing peek-a-boo with her.

Evidently, this is Shorty’s favorite way of communicating.