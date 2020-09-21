fbpx

Laughing Squid

A daily dose of art, culture and technology.

Sleeping Cat Becomes One With Japanese Zen Garden

by on

Cat in Zen Garden

An incredibly relaxed cat slept amongst the carefully raked ripples of the beautifully calming Zen garden at the Kuhonbutsu Joshinji Jodo Buddhist temple in the Setagaya City ward of Tokyo, Japan. The sandy area is normally off-limits to all but the garden staff, but the drowsy feline figured “if it fits, I sits”.

via Grape Japan


Follow Laughing Squid: Facebook | Twitter | Google News






Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP
Newsletter | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy
© 1995-2020 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved