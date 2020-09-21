Sleeping Cat Becomes One With Japanese Zen Garden

An incredibly relaxed cat slept amongst the carefully raked ripples of the beautifully calming Zen garden at the Kuhonbutsu Joshinji Jodo Buddhist temple in the Setagaya City ward of Tokyo, Japan. The sandy area is normally off-limits to all but the garden staff, but the drowsy feline figured “if it fits, I sits”.
?????????? pic.twitter.com/e2CLhMOn1A
— kmt? (@syu9ji2) September 14, 2020
????????????? pic.twitter.com/StXHm6Df4C
— kmt? (@syu9ji2) September 14, 2020
????????? pic.twitter.com/xmyMyuOZmd
— kmt? (@syu9ji2) September 14, 2020
via Grape Japan