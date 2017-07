While everyone was sleeping a drowsy cat lazily reached out a paw and knocked a framed picture from the dining room table while lolling around on the dining room table. The sound of glass hitting the floor set off the sound-activated home alarm. The sound sent at least two other cats and their human, YouTuber Zolthux, running, but the guilty kitty remained atop the table and watched the chaos ensue all around him. The whole comedic scene was capture on security camera footage.