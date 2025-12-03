Vacationing Family Unknowingly Travels Over 100 Miles With Their Cat Riding the Roof of the Family Van

Unbeknownst to his traveling humans, a cat named Ray Ray climbed onto the roof of the family van and hung on for over 100 miles before they realized that he was there. The family was driving from Pittsburgh to Keene, New Hampshire, so his human Tony could run a marathon.

We stopped after traveling for 2 hours and he was just walking around the roof. We were just shocked. Before we left, my husband checked the luggage rack and no one saw Ray Ray up there.

When his human Mara said that they were coincidentally parked at a pet store, so they went in to get everything he needed plus a few things that he’d never tried before.

We are now stopped very unintentionally at Petco. We got to go get Ray Ray allbhis things. …He’s never ever been in a cat backpack or on a leash and he was fine.

From there, the family went to New York City, where Ray Ray accompanied his humans everywhere safe and snug in a bubble cat carrier.

Now on top of the Empire State Building, Ray Ray is coming with us. We went to the Empire State Building. We went to Grand Central Station. People were coming up to him and petting him.bI never ever thought about taking my cat to New York City, but it was a good time.