Cat Rides in a Clear Basket in the Front of His Devoted Human’s Bicycle While They Go on Adventures

An adventurous cat named Professor Pouncy has been touring parks of Pennsylvania, riding around in a clear basket that his devoted human Adam made for his bike so they could travel together, which they have done for the better part of 15 years. Pouncy has been known to ask for bike rides, even when Adam hasn’t offered. The pair is completely bonded, instinctively knowing how the other will react at any time.

He has spots that he likes the most always streams and creeks. …The bridge is his favorite spot. He can sit there all day. …The last 15 years, there’s been so many little things along the way and learning that we’ve done together. He’s very well trained, but he also has me very well trained. …It’s just something we like to do together.