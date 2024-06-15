Spicy Cat Loves Riding on Her Pig Sibling’s Back

A spicy cat named Tempeh loves to ride on the back of a pig named Beatrice around the house and Beatrice doesn’t mind at all because they love each other.

This adorable pair lives at Hercules Haven in Springville, Iowa, where they grew up together. Both Tempeh and Beatrice had rough starts in life. Tempeh came to Hercules Haven as a stray and Beatrice arrived with frostbitten ears. The pair connected almost immediately.

This kitten was able to win over her rescue pig sister’s attention by riding on her back around the house – now they are inseparable.