A daring cat who had been walking along a fence in Alberta, Canada stealthily hopped onto the back of an unsuspecting Palomino horse. Upon feeling the nudge, the startled horse began moving around the yard, giving the little feline a quick ride. When the horse had enough, the cat was shaken to the ground.

“My sisters and I were out feeding the horses when we saw the black cat walk down the fence and hop up on the palomino horses back with no help from us.