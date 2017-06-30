A Persistent Tuxedo Cat Repeatedly Flushes the Toilet After Figuring Out How to Do So on His Own

In June 2016, Curt Coleman posted two rather amusing videos of his persistent tuxedo cat named Crazy Eyes teaching himself to flush the toilet. Once confident in his knowledge, Crazy Eyes repeatedly put this adorable skill (but wasteful) to use.

This is the reason my water bill was outrageous. Finally had to start leaving the door closed when I left for work. He was doing this numerous times throughout the day…Hearing the toilet flush when I am in the house alone can be startling. Especially after watching The Conjuring…in the dark…BAD CRAZY! BAD CAT!

It appears that flushing toilets is a common hobby amongst tuxedos, as demonstrated by a cat named Gizmo in 2006.

via reddit