A Big Bellied Cat Refuses to Leave the Side of His Beloved Space Heater During the Chill of Winter

The Ibaraki Prefecture in Japan has had a particularly cold 2018 winter season and one of its residents, an adorably big bellied cat named Busao, has appeared to ward off the chill by making it his life’s mission to never leave the side of his beloved space heater. The rescued kitty hangs out with the heater, sleeps next to the heater bares his beautiful belly to the heater and even does a bit of personal grooming near the heater. It is very clear that neithter Busao nor that heater have any secrets between them. Busao’s human, Ryuji Tan spoke with with Bored Panda, telling them that the winter has been rather brutal for people and animals alike.
Japan is so cold right now! All he wants is to warm up more
via Bored Panda