Mischievous Gray Cat Pulls Individual Hand Towels Off the Shelf Just to Toss Them on the Floor One at a Time

An adorably mischievous gray tabby cat sat on the side of the sink and repeatedly reached into an open cabinet for the easily accessible hand towels on the first shelf. The defiant feline then grabbed one towel at a time just to watch each one fall to the floor.
