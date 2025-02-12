Thoughtful Human Creates a Private Bedroom Inside an Unused Closet for Her Beloved Cat

DIYer Kaitlynn Stone is so thoughtful to her beloved cat Kikko that she built a private bedroom for Kikko inside an unused closet in her home office. Not only did Kikko get a private bedroom, she also got a private bath inside an unused shower. While it was done out of love, Stone admitted that this was a way that Kikko could watch her but not be underfoot all the time.

