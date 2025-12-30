Orange Tabby Cat Waddles Around the House With His Favorite ‘Blankies’ To Present to His Human

An adorable little rescued orange tabby cat named Georgie loves waddling around the house with his favorite tavern blanket around with him wherever he goes, as if he’s a feline version of Linus from Peanuts. When the “blankie” isn’t available, Georgie will pick up any available piece of fabric and present it to his human Emily, no matter where she may be.

He’ll literally get into the shower and bring me a blankie. …He’s been obsessed with his little tavern blanket for years. But now it’s just any fabric he can get his hands on. …That is my jacket. t-shirts, socks, sweaters, you name it. Follow me everywhere with the fabric. He’ll drag blankies to present to me as bounty or something.

Emily explained that Georgie is an elderly cat with some odd traits, but she loves him all the more for them.

Even if the blankie is 2 ft away from him, he has to scream in my face. …I just love how strange Georgie is. He was an older cat that was overlooked and he brings so much joy to my life. He is the strangest cat I have ever met.