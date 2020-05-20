A Beautiful But Clumsy Cat Pounces and Lands in Slow Motion While Pursuing a Blue Feather Toy

While stuck at home, the very creative Gavin Free (previously) of the Slow Mo Guys decided that his beautiful cat Smee would be a great subject for his next project. Free captured the excitable feline in the throes of pouncing and landing in pursuit of a blue feather toy. Smee, who was happy to oblige, showed off his incredibly lithe frame and his tendency towards clumsiness at the same time.

Gav films Smee the cat sprint, jump and dive around in slow motion with some overly jolly royalty-free music playing in the background. What have we learned today? Cats don’t always land on their feet.

Free also shared footage of Smee when he was a kitten.