A very talented orange tabby with quick reflexes very ably deflected the plastic bottle caps that were being slid along the wooden floor by his human. This fast reacting feline went above and beyond in his role of goalie by getting up on his hind legs to catch a high flying lid.

This kitty is also pretty good at soccer too.

A post shared by ???? (@shizukudo_cat) on Jan 27, 2017 at 2:10am PST

via The Cultured Ruffian