A big, fluffy white and orange cat named Taddy effortlessy performs amazing snowboard tricks on a custom board. With help from his Guinness World Record-holding extreme athlete human Phil Smage, this talented snowcat can butter, ollie and carve with the best of them out there.

This is my cat’s snowskate video part for 2020.

via Geekologie