A Bold Little Black Cat Joins His Young Human For a Ride in the Snow Upon the Back of a Miniature Horse

A bold little black cat named Dude decided that he really wanted to go for a ride in the New Jersey snow
and climbed upon the back of a very accommodating miniature horse named Gallant and joined his young human who was already perched there. This isn’t the first time this happened and in fact some improvements have been made.
The cat, Dude, jumps on the back of Gallant, our 28-year-old miniature horse. It has progressed from slow walking to trotting and now cantering. She plans to teach him to jump and barrel race.