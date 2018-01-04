Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Bold Little Black Cat Joins His Young Human For a Ride in the Snow Upon the Back of a Miniature Horse

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

A bold little black cat named Dude decided that he really wanted to go for a ride in the New Jersey snow
and climbed upon the back of a very accommodating miniature horse named Gallant and joined his young human who was already perched there. This isn’t the first time this happened and in fact some improvements have been made.

The cat, Dude, jumps on the back of Gallant, our 28-year-old miniature horse. It has progressed from slow walking to trotting and now cantering. She plans to teach him to jump and barrel race.

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Loading...


Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP.

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy