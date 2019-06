The vet will not find me here,never?? pic.twitter.com/iqrthPNlWc — Snezana? (@BgSnezana) May 9, 2019

An absolutely adorable short-legged gray cat at the vet’s office decided that seeing the doctor was not up for discussion and ran for the best nearby hiding place, which turned out to be a file sorter on the vet’s desk. The little cat tucked neatly into the open space, tail and all and tried to disappear.

via Neatorama