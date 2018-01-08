Laughing Squid

Hidden Cat Furtively Peeks Out at a Perplexed Dalmatian From in Between Two Cardboard Boxes

Cat Peeks Out Between Two Boxes at Dalmation

In an adorable, yet probably unintentional game of hide and seek, an apprehensive cat furtively peeked out at a perplexed dalmation from a safe spot in between two large empty cardboard boxes. As the dog became more curious and confused, the cat grew more confident and made a complete break for it when the timing was just right.

