Hidden Cat Furtively Peeks Out at a Perplexed Dalmatian From in Between Two Cardboard Boxes

In an adorable, yet probably unintentional game of hide and seek, an apprehensive cat furtively peeked out at a perplexed dalmation from a safe spot in between two large empty cardboard boxes. As the dog became more curious and confused, the cat grew more confident and made a complete break for it when the timing was just right.
