Clever Cat Helps Dog Escape Her Crate

After Ruby the Labrador‘s human showed her how the door to her crate worked, her rescued feline sibling Pearl came over and released the latch, letting Ruby free. It turns out that the very clever silver tabby was listening very carefully to their human’s instructions as he was giving them.

The Fellowship of the Pets

Of course, turnabout is fair play.

Pearl also helps Ruby get treats out of the dispenser, nurses her when she needs it, and sometimes even makes Ruby jealous.

