The Japan Trend Shop is carrying a line of incredibly real-looking miniature cat heads that are also USB phone chargers. These kitties are quite adorable, extremely portable and ready to be put to use at any time, provided they are fully charged.

The cute kitties also come with a pouch, strap, and extra cable, making them a purrfect and practical emergency power option. There are five cats to choose from, each with a different facial expression and breed.

via Technabob