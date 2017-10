Our cat loves boxes so we made him a little car out of one! He loves it, refuses to get out and will sit in it, meowing at us to pull him around again.

Knowing how much their big, fluffy Persian cat enjoys boxes, very considerate humans made a little car out of a shoebox, tied a string onto the front and took him for a little ride . Although the ride stopped after a couple of minutes, the stubborn little kitty absolutely refused to leave his beloved custom box.

