A big, beautiful cat named Winston found himself rather fascinated by the sight of his little footprints upon the surface of an undressed memory foam mattress. Winston’s human Mike Bowers was rather amused by Winton’s interest.

Winston wizzing out.

Bowers evidently lives with very amusing cats. Lola, another cat in Bowers’ care, got stuck in the sleeve of his jacket.

via Nag on the Lake