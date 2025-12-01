Music Loving Cat Falls Asleep on His Back Whenever His Talented Humans Play the Piano

A wonderfully music loving cat named Zlatko quickly falls asleep on his back with his favorite plush animal whenever his talented humans, Dimcho Velichkov and Mariana Koval, play classical music on the piano.

We are professional pianists and ZlatKo our cat likes to join us whenever we play on the piano in room where we practice all the time on the floor with his belly up and he just enjoys the music.

Both Velichkov and Koval feel that music is a form of therapy for him.

He sleeps much better. This is maybe his therapy or something.

Zlatko is very happy to remind the pair to practice and will sometimes even fall asleep on the keys as they play. He is also quite critical of mistakes.

He knows when we go to practice, when we open the door, then he goes through the door to the practice room and then he knows. Now we will practice and I will sleep here. ….He’s very upset when we play wrong notes. Sometimes he’s very angry. It seems that he knows the pieces and if we play the right notes, then no problem. But if we play the wrong note, he’s not happy.