Boys Perform a ‘Cat Duet’ by Singing the Word ‘Meow’

Two talented young vocalists from Les Petits Chanteurs à la Croix de Bois (The Little Singers of Paris) performed the hilarious “Duetto buffo di due gatti” (A Humorous Duet for Two Cats) for which the only word sung was “Meow”. Each boy sang beautifully, keeping a straight face while the audience laughed.

Régis Mengus and Hyacinthe de Moulins perform the composition…Duetto buffo di due gatti. They are accompanied at the piano by Rodolphe Pierrepont.

Here are other amusing performances of the song.

