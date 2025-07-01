Highly Intelligent Cat Communicates With His Human Verbally and With a Talking Button Board

A highly intelligent gray cat named Digit adorably communicates verbally and through a talking button board for what he wants and when he wants it. According to his devoted human, Kate, Digit is almost human at times, particularly when he wants to talk.

He’s almost human in a cat form. You can have the whole conversation with him. He’s extremely smart. …He’s very very loving as well just one of those types of cats that has just a lot of personality to him. He uses speech buttons so if we’re at home he can literally talk to you.

Of course, Digit is a cat, so he can be a bit cheeky at times.

Digit also has a disorder that requires him to take a great deal of medicine. He’s very good about it and will even ask for “pill time” with his buttons.