Cassie the Ostrich Inspired Robot Sets the Guinness World Record for Fastest 100 Meter by Bipedal Robot

Cassie, the ostrich-legged robot by Agility Robotics set the Guinness World Record for “The fastest 100 m by a bipedal robot”. The qualifying race took place at Oregon State University, where Cassie was invented.

Cassie, the robot, clocked the historic time of 24.73 seconds at the Whyte Track and Field Center, starting from a standing position and returning to that position after the sprint, with no falls. This incredible achievement was accomplished through robot learning and almost a year of simulation, condensed down to a matter of weeks.