An Oversized Pool Float That Looks Like a Classic Maxell Cassette Tape

The New York City company LÔTELI has created a fun, oversized pool float that looks just like a classic Maxell cassette tape. The float is made of a clear light gray background with vivid double-sided graphics that bring to mind mixtapes of yesteryear.

A LÔTELI original, the Classic Cassette is an oversized pool float in a clear light grey. With a Side A and Side B, you can flip it and float it any way you like.

via Technabob