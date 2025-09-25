Artist Carves Three Wooden Skulls Over Three Different Time Periods

Innovative mixed media artist Blake McFarland of BM Sculptures challenged himself to carve three different life-sized wooden skulls over three different time periods. McFarland gave himself five minutes for the first skull, five hours for the second skull, and five days for the third.

I Carved 3 Skulls – 5 minutes vs. 5 Hours vs. 5 Days to see if more time means better art.

McFarland realized that he answered his own question as the two pieces that had much more time looked far better than the five minute one.

This was an absolute blast to make. I’m going to show you guys the final reveal of these sculptures i… Maybe not so much of this one, but these two definitely.

Both finished skulls are available for purchase.