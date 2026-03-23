Artist Carves Ancient Egyptian Hieroglyphics Into Solid Stone Using a Mallet and Chisel

Stonemason Miriam Johnson of the Victoria and Albert Museum in London used a mallet and chisel to show how Ancient Egyptians carved hieroglyphics in solid stone. This largely ASMR video followed Johnson as she sketched and carved the royal cartouche with the name of the Pharaoh, showcasing incredible raised and sunken relief techniques along the way.

Filmed with natural sound only, this video features unintentional ASMR stone carving sounds -Pharaoh Khufu, builder of the Great Pyramid, is one of the most famous rulers of ancient Egypt. His name, written in hieroglyphs inside a cartouche, symbolises royal authority and divine kingship.

via Kraftfutterischwerk