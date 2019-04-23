Tom Scott Visits the Cartoonish Steel Sculpture That Looks Like a Sheet of Paper Sitting on Top of a Hillside

In 2012, we wrote about Horizons, a steel sculpture by artist Neil Dawson that looks like a floating piece of paper sitting on top of a New Zealand hillside. More recently, vlogger Tom Scott adventured up said hillside on Gibbs Farm.

This Kaipara Harbour location hosts a number of large artistic installations from a remarkable number of artists, of which Horizons is one. Unfortunately, as the farm is privately owned visitor access is limited and appointments are required.

