Whimsical Cartoon Style ‘Broken’ Furniture

Henk One of a Kind Woodwork Creations Dresser

New Zealand carpenter Henk Herhoeff builds fabulous pieces of whimsical furniture featuring crooked angles and broken lines that make them look as if they should be in a cartoon room somewhere. Each piece is fully functional, although items may not be exactly what they first appear to be.

Verhoeff told Domain that these are all original items.

I describe my style of furniture as broken and weird. I like making weird furniture, something that you don’t see in a shop …I just kind of sit down, do some drawings and out [the designs] come…I have to make sure that they are both creative and they won’t fall apart, which can sometimes take some time.

Henk One of a Kind Woodwork Creations

Henk One of a Kind Woodwork Creations Dresser Bottom

One Of A Kind Woodwork Creations By Henk

Henk One of a Kind Woodwork Creations Dresser 3

Henk One of a Kind Woodwork Creations Table

