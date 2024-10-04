Comedian Carrot Top Talks to Steve-O About Getting Good Advice From George Carlin

While appearing on Steve-O’s Wild Ride, comedian Carrot Top told the host about how a chance meeting with George Carlin gave him the confidence to remain true to his style of comedy. After Carrot Top told Carlin that he was working weekends to give the audience a chance to get to know him (and to pay his manager’s mortgage), Carlin had quite a bit to say.

He goes “Oh really why the f*&k do you do two shows? Why?” and I said “well I figured if I if I f*&k up the first one I get a second shot at it”. He got all my face, “Never give the audience the f*&king upper hand or cut yourself short. You do your sh*t and you f*&king do the way you do it they don’t like it f*&k them”. And he walked off and I was like “well, that went well”….

Carlin later called Carrot Top to say that he enjoyed his show.

He loved it. He kept saying that’s f*$king funny sh*t. I said “Thanks George”. Yeah George Carlin’s it.

The Full Carrot Top Episode of Steve-O’s Wild Ride