Carl Sagan’s Profound ‘Pale Blue Dot’ Speech Set to a Beautifully Calming Classical Soundtrack

Become Human took the audio from the iconic “Pale Blue Dot” speech by renowned astronomer Carl Sagan, removed some of the noise, and then set it to a beautifully calming classical soundtrack that aligned perfectly with Sagan’s profound words.

“Pale blue dot” – Carl Sagan..high quality, cleaned audio, improved version synchronized with “Spiegel im Spiegel” – Arvo Pärt, 1978. …This is my way of commemorating Carl Sagan, he who the most has inspired me to become human.

Sagan’s speech was an excerpt from his book Pale Blue Dot: A Vision of the Human Future in Space, which he wrote after NASA released a photograph from 6.4 billion kilometers (3.7 billion miles) away in 1990 that made the Earth appear as a pale blue dot.

NASA’s Voyager 1 spacecraft took an image of our home planet from 6.4 billion kilometers away. …Our co-founder Carl Sagan eloquently described what that image meant for humanity.

Sagan’s heartfelt words for humanity were quite prescient to the world we live in today.

From this distant vantage point, the Earth might not seem of any particular interest. But for us, it’s different. Consider again that dot. That’s here. That’s home. That’s us. On it everyone you love, everyone you know, everyone you ever heard of, every human being who ever was, lived out their lives. The aggregate of our joy and suffering, thousands of confident religions, ideologies, and economic doctrines, every hunter and forager, every hero and coward, every creator and destroyer of civilization, every king and peasant, every young couple in love, every mother and father, hopeful child, inventor and explorer, every teacher of morals, every corrupt politician, every “superstar”, every “supreme leader”, every saint and sinner in the history of our species lived there – on a mote of dust suspended in a sunbeam.

Carl Sagan Unveils the Pale Blue Dot Image in 1990

Carl Sagan’s Official ‘Pale Blue Dot’ Speech

