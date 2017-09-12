Incredible 4k Timelapse of a Cargo Ship’s 30 Day Journey at Sea

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Sailor and maritime YouTube vlogger JeffHK has created an incredible 4k timelapse video of a cargo ship making a 30 day journey at sea. Jeff documented the trip, filled with storms and busy traffic, from its departure from Red Sea to the ship’s arrival in Hong Kong.

30 Days of Timelapse, about 80,000 photos combined. 1500GB of Project files. Sailing in the open ocean is a unique feeling and experience.I hope to capture and share it for everyone to see.

Route was from Red Sea — Gulf of Aden — Indian Ocean — Colombo — Malacca Strait — Singapore — South East China Sea — Hong Kong