How to Make a Predator Mask Out of Cardboard

Raphael from Epic Cardboard Props cheerfully showed how to build a detailed Predator mask using only recycled cardboard boxes, a bit of glue, and a template of his own design, which is available for purchase.

How to make a Predator mask from cardboard and paper that you will be proud to hang on your wall, or to wear for Halloween!

Raphael also showed how to make a Predator helmet using only cardboard.