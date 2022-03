A Delectable Stop Motion Animation of a Bundt Cake With Caramel Sauce Being Baked

Felt artist Andrea Love partnered with Zara Home to create a delectable stop motion animation of the process behind making a bundt cake with caramel sauce using a miniature version of the company’s bespoke cookwared. Composer Richard Gould provided the musical soundtrack.

Andrea Love’s latest bake, a delicious caramel bundt cake for Zara Home using their new beautiful homeware