Simon Laprise , an artist and fabricator in Montréal, Quebec, with a wicked sense of humor, sculpted an amazing realistic, but inconveniently parked, car out of snow. The car looked so real that even the local police were fooled and came very close to issuing a ticket, but upon realizing their error left instead a note for Laprise stating “You made our night” ( Vouz avez fait notre soirée ). To which Laprise responded “No no, you made my night!!” (non non , vous avez fait ma soirée!!).

