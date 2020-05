Online kitchen appliance retailer CucinaPro is featuring a really fun non-stick waffle iron that makes seven adorable waffles in the shape of different cars and trucks. The waffle iron is easy to set up, easy to store, and comes with a recipe book for creative variations on the same theme.

Love waffles? Why not take it to the next level with awesome cars and trucks! We’re all about inspiring creativity and re-imagining breakfast so you can start every day with a smile.

via The Awesomer