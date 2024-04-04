A Tour of a Cozy Capybara and Cat Café in Tokyo

While cat cafes are all the rage, not many include a friendly resident capybara who gets along with all of the adoptable felines, like Capy Neko Cafe in the Kichijoji neighborhood of Tokyo, Japan. A woman named Taraaa gave a wonderful tour of the cafe when she visited for the second time.

Went back to Capy Neko Cafe (Capybara and Cat Cafe) in Kichijoji, Tokyo, Japan to pet the capybara and cats! It was the best.

Amazing Travel Experience also visited the cafe and also had a wonderful time.

I went to capybara & cat cafe in Japan Tokyo, which is called Capy Neko Cafe Kichijoji. There are several cat cafe in Japan. But it’s quite rare that you can communicate with capybara & cat at same time.

The Cats Seem to Like the Very Large Rodent

via Boing Boing