Captain Picard’s Arms Playing a Flute Looked Like They Belonged to the Swedish Chef of ‘The Muppets’

Newbie Star Trek quite astutely noted that in episode nine of the sixth season of Star Trek: The Next Generation, an intent Captain Picard was attempting to learn how to play the flute, however, his arms looked quite disembodied from the rest of him. They compared the look to that of the Swedish Chef of The Muppets.

You can tell so clearly that they subbed in different hands and arms for the flute it’s like a big pair of super thick hairy arms. It reminds me of the Swedish Chef performance from “The Muppets” cuz like that one the hand doesn’t know what the Muppet’s doing….He was like making all these like crazy face motions, like “ooh I’m playing the flute” and then the hands are just going nuts.

While a valid observation, much of it was proved wrong in the next scene where they discuss Picard’s love for the song “Frére Jacques”, as the Captain’s arms are always in view.

The Swedish Chef