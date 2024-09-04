A Touching Animation About a Devoted Dog Who Waited 12 Years Outside a Hospital for His Human

Animagic Studios created an incredibly touching animated short about Canelo, the devoted dog in Cádiz, Spain, who accompanied his homeless human to dialysis treatments at the Puerta Del Mar University Hospital every week, but he would always wait outside. One day, Canelo’s human went inside the hospital and never came out, so Canelo waited for twelve years until he was accidentally hit by a car. The animation imagines the Canelo and his human reunited in the hereafter.

In the busy city of Cadiz, a homeless man found true companionship with his dog, Canelo. Despite his illness, he always returned to Canelo after his hospital treatments. One day, he didn’t come back, but Canelo kept waiting, loyal and hopeful. Their bond, enduring beyond time and space, eventually reunited them.

