Marvel Movies That Audiences Will Never Get to See

Looper (previously) takes a look at all of the Marvel movies that audience will never get to see. In doing so, they explain why films like Inhumans only made it to the small screen while films like a retro-style Fantastic Four and Silver Surfer: The Musical weren’t made at all.

The future of superhero movies seems brighter than ever. With the sheer amount of characters in the Marvel Universe, the possibilities are endless. Of course, not all pitches make it to production, and many projects have fizzled through the journey from page to screen.

Many of these cancellations were due to political infighting and budgetary restraints, while films such as Black Panther and Neil Gaiman/Guillermo Del Toro‘s Doctor Strange were put on the back burner for years simply because they were just too far ahead of their respective times.