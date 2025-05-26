The Incredible Giant Leaps That Shepherds in the Canary Islands Make Using Only a Speared Pole

Idea Soup marveled over the giant leaps that shepherds make in the Canary Islands using only a speared pole. This historic practice is known as “Salto de pastor Canario” or the “Shepherd’s Leap”, which helps shepherds to navigate the Island’s rocky volcanic cliffs that came so easily to the goats they herded.

Hundreds of years ago people came up with a way of navigating this rocky rugged terrain using these long spears and it kind of blows my mind in my head like physics shouldn’t allow this. It seems to just like like not be real but they jump from heights of like 20 or 30 feet.

This has since become a folk sport, with competitions that test how far and gracefully the athlete can leap. One such athlete is Ruben Sosa de la Rosa, who is quite talented at this nerve-wracking sport.

A Documentary About Salto de Pastor

