The Linguistic Differences Between Canadian and American English

Laurence Brown of Lost in the Pond examined the distinct linguistic landscape of Canada by comparing vocabulary, spelling conventions, and pronunciation with those in the United Kingdom and the United States.

Growing up in England, I used to think Americans and Canadians basically sounded the same. I was wrong. Not only do they pronounce certain words differently, but have competing vocabularies and spellings. In this video, I’ll take you through them.

He further noted how Canada historically aligned linguistically with Great Britain during the Great Vowel Shift. Centuries later, Canadian English maintains its unique identity, blending influences from both countries on either side of the Atlantic.

The reality is that there is no singular way to speak English in the United States, as every region has its own colloquial lexicon.