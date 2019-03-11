Laughing Squid

An Amusing Twitter Feed That Tests Out Whether the Dogs In Various Video Games Can Be Petted or Not

Can You Pet the Dog Red Dead Redemption 2

Can You Pet the Dog? is an amusing and insightful Twitter feed that researches whether or not the dogs featured in a variety of video games can be approached and petted like a dog in real life. Among the games sampled are Red Dead Redemption 2 (you can), The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (you can’t), Until Dawn (you can), Nintendogs + Cats (you can), Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (you can’t), Resident Evil 4 (you can’t), Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain (you can) and Grand Theft Auto V (you can’t). This is just a sampling of their massive catalogue of dogs in video games.

A catalog of pettable and non-pettable dogs in video games. Manual input resulting in visual representation of petting is required for affirmation.

via Kotaku





