An Amusing Twitter Feed That Tests Out Whether the Dogs In Various Video Games Can Be Petted or Not

Can You Pet the Dog? is an amusing and insightful Twitter feed that researches whether or not the dogs featured in a variety of video games can be approached and petted like a dog in real life. Among the games sampled are Red Dead Redemption 2 (you can), The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (you can’t), Until Dawn (you can), Nintendogs + Cats (you can), Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (you can’t), Resident Evil 4 (you can’t), Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain (you can) and Grand Theft Auto V (you can’t). This is just a sampling of their massive catalogue of dogs in video games.

A catalog of pettable and non-pettable dogs in video games. Manual input resulting in visual representation of petting is required for affirmation.

You can pet the dog in Red Dead Redemption 2 pic.twitter.com/dBkHeYtAsS — Can You Pet the Dog? (@CanYouPetTheDog) March 7, 2019

You cannot pet the dog in The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim pic.twitter.com/LVnE4c0l6S — Can You Pet the Dog? (@CanYouPetTheDog) March 11, 2019

You can pet the dog in Until Dawn pic.twitter.com/c1CUM1vDGQ — Can You Pet the Dog? (@CanYouPetTheDog) March 10, 2019

You can pet the dog in Nintendogs + Cats pic.twitter.com/mdxdwqe1aZ — Can You Pet the Dog? (@CanYouPetTheDog) March 10, 2019

You cannot pet the dog in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate pic.twitter.com/lcMt4Cg6ck — Can You Pet the Dog? (@CanYouPetTheDog) March 10, 2019

You cannot pet the dog in Resident Evil 4 pic.twitter.com/DjA2vMsTEe — Can You Pet the Dog? (@CanYouPetTheDog) March 9, 2019

You can pet the dog in Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain pic.twitter.com/i0FlET0mwW — Can You Pet the Dog? (@CanYouPetTheDog) March 8, 2019

You cannot pet the dog in Grand Theft Auto V pic.twitter.com/tBEVJj29UG — Can You Pet the Dog? (@CanYouPetTheDog) March 6, 2019

via Kotaku