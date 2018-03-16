Cambridge University Bids Farewell to Stephen Hawking With a Heartfelt Video Tribute

Cambridge University bid farewell to their longtime colleague and world renowned theoretic physicist Professor Stephen Hawking, who sadly passed away on Pi Day (March 14), 2018, with a heartfelt video tribute. This beautiful montage was set to the soundtrack of Hawking’s own words from a speech he had given during his 75th birthday celebration.
So remember to look up at the stars and not down at your feet try to make sense of what you see and wonder about what makes the universe exist be curious and however difficult life may seem there is always something you can do and succeed at. It matters that you don’t just give up.
"Look up at the stars and not down at your feet" – Professor Stephen Hawking
